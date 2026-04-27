Team-first Kane propelling Bayern to glory as PSG showdown looms

Having decisively ended his own silverware drought with back-to-back Bundesliga titles, Harry Kane’s team-first approach has been key for a Bayern Munich side now chasing club football’s biggest prize.

Whoever makes it through Bayern’s Champions League semi-final against holders Paris Saint-Germain, with the first leg in the French capital on Tuesday, will be the favourites for the final in Budapest in May.

Last season’s Bundesliga title was Kane’s maiden team trophy, at the age of 31. Having added another league crown this season, Bayern’s habit of hoovering up trophies is already rubbing off on the England captain.

As always, Kane’s individual statistics this year have been stunning. The former Tottenham Hotspur forward has 53 goals in 45 games in all competitions, the most by an Englishman in any league in almost a century.

And this time around, Kane’s goals have come at crucial moments of big games.

Against Real in Madrid, his long-range strike proved to be the winner.

In the second leg, Kane’s first-half goal brought Bayern level on the night and put them ahead in a quarter-final tie which was in danger of getting away from them.

‘I’m here to win the Champions League’

Kane left England 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record, with some commentators wondering why he would leave with the mark in sight.

But while Kane developed a reputation at Spurs for stacking up individual records rather than team honours, in hindsight the striker’s pursuit of goals was a clear example of his team focus.

Since moving to Bayern, a club with quality across the pitch and a number of threats, Kane often drops to help in the build-up, sometimes deep into midfield.

Kane’s willingness to sacrifice individual honours for team objectives has never been more evident than in recent weeks, when Bayern had the league largely wrapped up and needed to focus on Europe.

After Bayern beat Dortmund in February, Kane had scored four consecutive braces. With 30 goals in 24 games, he looked on course for Robert Lewandowski’s single season record of 41 goals.

But since then, Kane has started just one of Bayern’s seven league games, as Vincent Kompany has wrapped him in cotton wool for the big stage.

After coming off the bench to help Bayern come from three goals down to win 4-3 at Mainz on Saturday, Kane told reporters where his true focus lay.

“It’ll be tough,” Kane said of chasing down Lewandowski’s record. “Obviously I’m here to try and win the Champions League and try and win the German Cup.

“So, ultimately that takes priority. All I can do is when I’m on the pitch, try and score, try and impact the game.”

Undoubtedly the biggest star in Bayern’s dressing room, Kane could have pushed back against his benching, but he backed Kompany’s call with loftier goals in mind.

‘Something special’

Bayern were always expected to beat Mainz on Saturday but the way they overran their opponents in the second-half showed their unrelenting hunger and desire.

“This team is truly something special — that team spirit, that mentality — it is truly unique,” sporting director Christoph Freund said afterwards.

“That gives us a tremendous amount of energy for Tuesday.”

Kane called PSG “the reigning European champions for a reason,” adding the French champions are “a really strong side with some great quality and are well-coached.

“There’s going to be a lot of activity. It’s going to come down to moments and quality.”

One challenge for Bayern is the absence of coach Vincent Kompany, who is suspended for the opening leg.

Kompany’s English assistant Aaron Danks will be in the dugout. Kane said Bayern, who have lost just twice in all competitions this season, are well-drilled enough without the Belgian barking orders.

“Of course we’ll miss him on the sideline. He’s our boss and our leader. But everyone knows what needs to be done, even if the boss isn’t on the sideline.”