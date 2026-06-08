Sammilito Islami Bank gets new chairman, MD

The government has appointed Quazi Shairul Hassan as chairman and Abedur Rahman Sikder as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the newly formed Sammilito Islami Bank PLC.

The appointments were made through two separate notifications issued by the Financial Institutions Division on Sunday.

Shairul, currently serving as a director of Bangladesh Development Bank, has been appointed chairman on a contractual basis for three years from the date of joining.

Abedur, deputy managing director of Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC, has been appointed MD and CEO of the bank, also on a three-year contractual term.

This appointment is subject to obtaining a no-objection certificate from Bangladesh Bank.

The appointments came after Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC, declined the MD position only two days after the interim government approved his appointment on 17 February.

Both newly appointed officials have extensive experience in the private banking sector. Shairul previously served as managing director of the multinational financial institution Saudi-Bangladesh Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company (SABINCO), while Abedur has been serving as deputy managing director of Dutch-Bangla Bank.

Sammilito Islami Bank was formed through the merger of five Shariah-based banks – EXIM Bank, Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, and Union Bank – following their failure to return depositors’ funds.

The bank began operations with a paid-up capital of Tk35,000 crore. Of the total amount, the government contributed Tk20,000 crore, while the remaining Tk15,000 crore was converted into shares against depositors’ funds.

The merged bank received official approval on 30 November 2025.