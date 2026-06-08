SSC results on 20 July: Minister

The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and other exams will be published within 20 July.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon gave the directives to concerned authorities on Monday.

The SSC and equivalent examinations for the current year began on 21 April and continued until 20 May. Practical examinations are now underway.

How to Check SSC Results

Online

Students can check their results by visiting www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering the examination year, board name, roll number, and registration number.

SMS Method

Type the message in the mobile SMS option as follows:

SSC <space> First three letters of board <space> Roll number <space> Year

Example: SSC DHA 123456 2026

Then send it to 16222.

Pre-registration (for Madrasah Board)

To receive results instantly on mobile, pre-registration is required:

Type: Dakhil MAD Roll Number Year

Example: Dakhil MAD 123456 2026 and send it to 16222.

Technical Education Board Results

Type: SSC TEC Roll Number 2026 and send it to 16222.

Institution-based Results

Institution-wise results can be downloaded from the respective education board website using the institution’s EIIN number.

A total of more than 18.57 lakh candidates participated in the exam.