Acting Prez pays homage at National Memorial in Savar

Acting President Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram has paid tribute to the heroic martyrs of the Liberation War through placing a floral wreath at the altar of National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar.

He arrived at the National Memorial at around 11:30AM on Sunday. Later, he paid deep respect to the fallen heroes of the Liberation War by laying a wreath at memorial’s alter. At the same time, representatives from the three armed forces presented him a state guard of honor.

After paying tribute, Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin signed the visitor’s book at the memorial. He left the National Memorial at 11:45AM.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate organizations took positions at the National Memorial premises on the occasion of the President’s arrival. Apart from chanting various slogans, they also gathered on both sides of the Dhaka-Aricha highway to greet the Acting President.

Later, the acting President visited the graves of late President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.