PM Tarique Rahman calls for merit-based promotions in Bangladesh Army

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday said promotions in the Bangladesh Army should be determined by merit, professional competence, integrity, leadership and discipline, rather than personal or political considerations, to build a modern and professional force.

Speaking at the opening session of the Army Headquarters Selection Board-2026 at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment, the Prime Minister said fairness and transparency in the promotion process are essential for strengthening a professional military, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

He paid tribute to BNP founder and Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman for his role in the modernisation and restructuring of the Bangladesh Army following the country’s independence.

The Prime Minister also honoured the martyrs of the Liberation War, the war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the Armed Forces for their sacrifices. He further paid tribute to Army personnel who were martyred while carrying out duties in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Highlighting the Army’s contributions, Tarique Rahman said the force has played a vital role in protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty, maintaining internal peace and order, responding to natural disasters and assisting the civil administration when needed.

He thanked the Bangladesh Army chief and all members of the force for their professionalism and dedicated service to the nation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was received at the Army Headquarters by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman and Chief of General Staff (CGS).

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman thanked the Prime Minister for inaugurating the Army Headquarters Selection Board-2026.

Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam and senior military officials were present at the programme.

Following the inauguration, Tarique Rahman joined a photo session with senior Army officers and signed the visitors’ book at the Army Headquarters.