Children must be prepared with basic education, moral values from family: Social welfare state minister

Social Welfare State Minister Farzana Sharmin has called for preparing children with basic education and moral values from their families to build a safe and sustainable Bangladesh for future generations. She made the remarks at the “Premium Mind Master Retreat and MCA Convocation (July 2026)” organised by Wellbeing Bangladesh Foundation at the InterContinental Dhaka on Saturday (July 25, 2026).

Addressing the event as the chief guest, the state minister said initiatives aimed at improving people’s holistic wellbeing, mental fitness and personal development could play an important role in bringing positive changes to society.

“Many of us want to change society, and today’s initiative is one of the steps needed for that transformation. I thank Wellbeing Bangladesh Foundation for organising such a programme,” she said.

Appreciating the work of mind coaches and other professionals involved in social development, Farzana Sharmin praised the book Overthinking Detox Blueprint. She said she would like to keep the book in her personal library and highlighted the message that “thoughts are not my enemy.”

She said people often associate thinking only with anxiety and stress, but recognising thoughts as a part of personal growth can create a positive mindset.

“Disease is contagious, but health is not. We often learn negative things from abroad but forget that we can also learn positive practices. If we love ourselves and realise our own potential, and believe ‘I can do it’, we can achieve our goals,” she added.

The state minister stressed the importance of mental health awareness and said the government alone cannot transform the country unless citizens work for change from their respective positions.

“We want to build a safe and liveable Bangladesh for the future generation. For this, we must prepare our children through basic education, moral values and a culture of positive change starting from the family,” she said.

The programme was attended by special guests, including Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chairman Mohammad Nurul Amin and Barrister Redwan Hossain, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. Authors, master coaches, professionals from different fields and other participants were also present at the event.