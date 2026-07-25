People will oust govt if it turns fascist: Jamaat amir

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir and Leader of the Opposition Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday, July 25, accused the current government of following what he described as the path of the former Awami League administration, warning that the people would reject any attempt to establish authoritarian rule.

Addressing a divisional rally in Sylhet, Dr Shafiqur alleged that the government was promoting partisan appointments and institutionalising corruption.

“We ousted Hasina. If you establish fascism, the people will also drive you out,” he said.

The rally was organised to press for implementation of the referendum verdict, constitutional reforms, and the trial of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates.

Dr Shafiqur said the movement would continue until what he described as fascism, extortion, corruption and misrule were eradicated from the country.

“We will not stop until these are eliminated. The people of Sylhet should remain prepared for the struggle. Whenever the call comes, everyone must respond,” he said.

Claiming that around 70 per cent of voters had supported change and reform in the referendum, he said his party would not allow the referendum verdict to be disregarded.

“We will not let the referendum be dishonoured. Our movement will reach its goal through the implementation of the people’s verdict,” he said.

Highlighting what he described as Sylhet’s long-standing regional neglect, the Jamaat chief said the people of Sylhet had fought in the Liberation War under the leadership of General M.A.G. Osmani, yet many of the region’s legitimate demands had remained unfulfilled for decades.

He said that despite being home to a large expatriate population, Sylhet still lacked a fully operational international airport.

“From this rally, I demand that MAG Osmani Airport be upgraded into a full-fledged international airport without delay,” he said.

He also criticized the condition of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, saying travelers could experience “waves like the sea” simply by using the road, and called for its immediate completion.

The Jamaat chief further demanded the establishment of an engineering university in Sylhet and the full implementation of the proposed medical university, saying both projects had remained incomplete for years.

“We will not betray our martyrs, the July fighters or the country’s 18 crore people. We will keep our promise, even if it requires the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

The rally, chaired by Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman and former minister Col. (retd.) Oli Ahmad Bir Bikram, was also addressed by Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque and other leaders of the 11-party alliance.

Large numbers of supporters from Sylhet division’s four districts attended the gathering.