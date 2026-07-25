PM Tarique Rahman praises navy’s role in safeguarding country’s sovereignty

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today lauded the professionalism and role of Bangladesh Navy in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty as newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim paid a courtesy call on him at his office here.

The prime minister and the navy chief exchanged views on maritime security, enhancing professional capabilities of the Bangladesh Navy, its modernization, and other related issues, Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary Gazi Shahriar Pamir said in a media release.

Tarique Rahman wished the newly appointed navy chief success in carrying out his professional responsibilities.

In response, Misbah ul Azim expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister.