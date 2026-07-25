Tea workers block highway demanding Tk500 daily wage

Tea garden workers in Sylhet blocked Sylhet-Tamabil highway and staged demonstrations this morning (25 July), demanding a daily minimum wage of Tk500.

The demonstration, organised by the Tea Workers Trade Union Centre, saw a large protest rally take place at the Khadim Tea Garden around 9:30 am.

During the program, workers observed a two-hour work stoppage and staged a blockade on the Highway.

They also demanded the cancellation of the controversial 5% pay-hike gazette, land ownership rights, and elections for the Tea Workers Union (CBA).

Expressing deep resentment, speakers noted that the current wage structure is extremely inhumane given the surging prices of essential commodities.

They described the annual wage increase of just Tk8 as a “farce and mockery” against the tea workers.

Speakers stated that it is impossible for a family to survive on the current daily wage of just Tk187, making a dignified and fair wage a core demand for tea labourers across the country.

Addressing land rights, leaders highlighted that despite living in the region for nearly 200 years, tea workers remain landless.

The absence of land ownership deprives them of basic civil amenities and constitutional rights, making guaranteed land ownership an urgent necessity.

SM Shuvo, chief coordinator of the organisation, urged workers across all gardens to unite in the struggle for a Tk500 daily wage.

Earlier in the morning, a large protest procession began from the Loha Pool area of Khadim Tea Garden, marching through various roads within the estate before occupying the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway.