India clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe

India finally ended their losing streak in T20 internationals as they secured a 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Saturday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After suffering back-to-back series defeats against Ireland and England and facing heavy criticism following six consecutive losses, the Men in Blue bounced back strongly in Zimbabwe, winning their second successive match to seal the series.

Batting first, India posted a massive 219 for 5, powered by brilliant knocks from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs as India completed a comprehensive victory.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided India with a flying start, smashing three fours and a six in his 20-ball cameo before being dismissed for 29. However, fellow opener Abhishek Sharma managed only eight runs.

India slipped to 29 for 2 before Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a 66-run partnership. Iyer contributed 25 runs off 20 balls before his dismissal. Kishan then combined with Tilak Varma to add a match-defining 94-run stand.

Kishan produced the innings’ best performance, scoring 81 runs off 44 deliveries with nine fours and two sixes. Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 off 29 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.

Zimbabwe struggled during the chase, with only one batter crossing the 30-run mark. Brian Bennett top-scored with 32 runs, while Tadiwanashe Marumani added 24 and Ryan Burl scored 20.

For India, Abhishek Sharma was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets, conceding just 17 runs in 2.5 overs. Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav claimed two wickets each, with Thakur also picking up his first international wicket.