Six arrested after man, 22, stabbed to death in Clapham

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Clapham.

The Metropolitan Police believe the incident happened on Tremadoc Road, off Clapham High Street, at around 4:20 on Saturday 25 July.

The victim died in hospital after being admitted with a stab wound. Police say his family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Shortly after the victim was admitted to hospital, four other men also attended with stab wounds.

The four men, three aged 22 and one aged 24, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing but they remain in hospital for treatment.

Officers also arrested a 27-year-old man and 23-year-old man at the hospital on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation said: “Our enquiries are progressing quickly, and we understand that the victim was stabbed at around 04:20 hrs close to Tremadoc Road in Clapham.

“Those in the area will continue to notice an increased police presence throughout the day as these enquiries continue.

“Officers have arrested six men on suspicion of murder and we are working quickly to establish what has happened.”

Superintendent Mark Gallacher, a policing lead for the area said: “This is a tragic incident and our officers continue to support the family of the young man who has sadly died.

“We understand that this will cause concern among the local community and specialist detectives are doing everything possible to determine what has happened.

“We are asking anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed anything in the early hours to contact us and support with the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1474/25July. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.