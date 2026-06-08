Bangladesh seeks Spain’s support on Rohingya crisis, LDC graduation

Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel María Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between Bangladesh and Spain and explored ways to expand cooperation in a range of sectors.

They discussed opportunities to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, supply chains, railways, sports, culture, education, skills development, migration, people-to-people exchanges, and peace and security.

The two sides also discussed holding bilateral consultations and arranging high-level visits to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Spanish ambassador congratulated Bangladesh on its election to the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the 2026-27 term.

Shama Obaed highlighted the importance of closer collaboration in both bilateral and multilateral forums. She also reiterated the need for sustained international attention and support to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The state minister sought Spain’s support at the UN General Assembly regarding Bangladesh’s graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.

Both sides underscored the importance of a free trade agreement between the European Union and Bangladesh to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, stressing the importance of peace, stability and enhanced international cooperation.