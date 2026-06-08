Court rejects plea to sue Yunus, four others over measles deaths

A Dhaka court on Monday dismissed an application seeking to file a case against former Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, former Health Adviser Nur Jahan Begum and three other former officials over allegations linked to child deaths caused by measles.

The application was submitted by Kishoreganj-5 MP Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Iqbal to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jasita Islam.

After recording the complainant’s statement and keeping the matter under consideration, the court rejected the petition.

Confirming the development, the complainant’s lawyer, Md Salauddin Laskar, said the case had been sought under Sections 420, 408, 304 and 34 of the Penal Code. He said the court dismissed the application after considering Section 409, which relates to matters under the Anti-Corruption Commission’s jurisdiction.

“The court said the detailed reasons would be mentioned in its order. Once we receive the order, we will decide whether to move the higher court,” he said.

The other individuals named in the application were former Health Services Secretary Md Saidur Rahman, former Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Sayedur Rahman, and former Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr Md Abu Jafar.

According to the complaint, the accused failed in their duties and deliberately delayed the import of measles vaccines, leading to the deaths of hundreds of children and putting thousands more at risk.

The petition further alleged that the actions amounted to a grave violation of citizens’ rights and public trust.