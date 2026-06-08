Bangladesh medicine exports reach over 140 countries: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain today said Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical sector is steadily strengthening its position in the global market, with locally produced medicines now being exported to more than 140 countries.

“The export of medicines to over 140 countries reflects a significant advancement in the country’s healthcare and pharmaceutical capabilities,” he told journalists in the ministry’s conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The minister said Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical export market would expand further once the country achieves self-sufficiency in vaccine production.

Referring to the healthcare sector’s development, he said sufficient progress had not been made in the production and supply of medical equipment and vaccines during previous governments.

“There were shortages even in essential medical products such as ventilators and syringes. However, the country was able to overcome health-related challenges later with support from the private sector,” he added.

About the dengue situation, the minister said the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) has donated 100,000 units of intravenous (IV) saline to support treatment of dengue patients.

He said the Central Medical Store currently has a stock of 100,000 units of saline, while another 20,000 to 25,000 units are available at the upazila level across the country. “We are prepared to ensure additional supplies if demand increases,” he added.

Regarding the recent child deaths at Ad-din Hospital, the minister said the hospital authorities have been given two more days to respond to a show-cause notice issued by the government.

“If the authorities fail to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated time, further legal action will be taken,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Health Dr M A Muhit said the government had taken advance preparations ahead of the dengue season and was implementing various measures to reduce infection rates.

He said the health sector remains fully prepared to ensure prompt treatment for dengue patients.

“All stakeholders must work together to strengthen the public health system. Coordinated initiatives are being undertaken to control dengue and further improve the country’s healthcare sector,” he added.