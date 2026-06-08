BGB on high alert along Bishwamvarpur border to prevent push-in attempts

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have intensified security measures along the Bishwamvarpur border in Sunamganj to prevent push-in attempts and illegal crossing by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

In addition, to strengthening border patrols and intelligence surveillance, authorities have launched public awareness campaigns and are making announcements through loudspeakers in border areas to alert local residents.

The heightened security measures have been visible in the upazila’s border regions since Sunday night.

According to BGB sources, Sunamganj district shares approximately 120 kilometers of border with India. Of this, 90 kilometers fall under the jurisdiction of the 28 BGB Battalion, while the remaining 30 kilometers are monitored by the 48 BGB Battalion based in Sylhet. Within the area controlled by the 28 BGB Battalion, six border points remain unfenced, making them more vulnerable to illegal crossings. As a result, additional personnel have been deployed and enhanced security measures have been implemented at those locations.

Lt Col AKM Zakaria Kadir, commanding officer of the 28 BGB Battalion, said intelligence monitoring along the border has been intensified to prevent illegal crossing and forced push-ins.

”We have increased intelligence surveillance along the border. At the same time, awareness campaigns and loudspeaker announcements are being conducted to ensure that residents in border areas remain vigilant.”

Local residents reported that BGB patrols have increased significantly since late night.