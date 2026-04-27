Muktadir for enhancing national capacity on WTO notification requirements

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir on Monday stressed the importance of enhancing national capacity to keep pace with the global trading system and ensure strict adherence to World Trade Organization (WTO) notification obligations.

“Notification is an essential element for complying with WTO rules, staying updated, and keeping pace with global progress,” Muktadir said.

The Minister made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a four-day “National Training on WTO Notification Requirements” held at Bidyut Bhaban in the capital this morning, said a press release.

Highlighting its strategic importance, Muktadir said, “Notification is a crucial part of the WTO toolbox-only by maintaining this correctly can we participate more effectively in the international trade system.”

He described the training as a timely initiative that would play a vital role in increasing knowledge and skills related to international trade while strengthening coordination among officials of various ministries.

Expressing a personal interest in the learning outcomes of the workshop, the Minister noted that he looks forward to seeing what the participants have gained by the end of the programme, asserting that the ultimate success of the training lies in applying the acquired knowledge to practical work.

Reflecting on the three-decade history of the global trade body, the minister remarked, “We must maintain the hope that the institution the global community has collectively built over the last three decades will move forward even stronger.”

He further voiced his expectation that the WTO would soon overcome its current stagnancy and resume operations with new momentum.

The minister thanked the officials of the Ministry of Commerce for their coordination with the WTO’s Institute for Training and Technical Cooperation (ITTC) to organise the event, noting that such initiatives bring positive results for the country.

He expressed hope that such educational platforms would be organized regularly to ensure officials remain prepared to discharge their WTO-related responsibilities.

Secretary (routine duty) of the Ministry of Commerce Md Abdur Rahim Khan spoke as the special guest while Additional Secretary (WTO wing) of the Ministry of Commerce Khadija Naznin delivered the welcome address.

The session also featured remarks from Osman Ali Khilji, counsellor and head of the ITTC Asia and Pacific Region at the WTO, and Dr Kenza Le Mentec, counsellor and head of the ITTC Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Caucasus Region.

A total of 50 officials from various ministries are participating in the four-day intensive training.

The programme includes multiple sessions covering various critical WTO-related issues and notification processes required by the international body.