NBR launches ‘a-Chalan’ for instant online tax payments

The National Board of Revenue (NBR), in partnership with the Finance Division, has introduced the ‘a-chalan’ system, enabling real-time, direct deposit of customs duties and taxes into the government treasury.

This new digital platform allows importers, exporters, and C&F agents to pay taxes and duties related to import and export activities online, marking a significant step towards automation at the beginning of the new fiscal year, according to a press release.

This initiative integrates NBR’s Asycuda World system with the Finance Division’s iBAS++ platform, enabling taxpayers to deposit dues directly from their bank accounts—either online or offline—into the government treasury.

This new method replaces the previous Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, where payments often took days to reflect in the treasury, causing financial delays.

With a-chalan, taxpayers can now pay duties and taxes anytime (24/7) from anywhere, and receive a system-generated receipt number to facilitate the fastest possible clearance of goods from ports.

According to the press release, the system was officially rolled out at Chattogram Custom House on July 3, 2025, following successful training of customs officials, C&F agents, and traders on 1–2 July.

On the launch day, over Tk13 crore in customs duties was instantly deposited to the treasury against 75 bill entries through scheduled banks, including Sonali Bank.

The a-chalan system supports multiple payment modes, including internet banking, debit/credit cards, and mobile financial services (such as bKash, Rocket, Nagad, Upay, Mcash, and TrustPay).

Besides, duty payments can be made through account debits or cheque clearing at any of the 11,700 branches of 61 scheduled banks.

Earlier, the system was piloted at ICD Kamalapur Customs House on 23 April 2025, followed by implementation at Pangaon Customs House.

Chattogram is the third customs station to adopt the system. From 7 July, 2025, Dhaka Customs House and all other customs houses across the country will also begin accepting duty payments directly through a-chalan.