Stocks rise, oil near $100 as Trump extends Iran ceasefire

US stock futures rose and the dollar wavered on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the Iran ceasefire, keeping sentiment buoyed, although with the Strait of Hormuz still closed, oil prices stayed near $100.

Trump’s announcement appeared to be unilateral, and it was not immediately clear whether Iran, or US ally Israel, would agree to extend the ceasefire, which began two weeks ago.

Markets took the latest development in stride as investors weighed the extension with no signs of resumption in talks yet. Iran had rejected a second round of negotiations before Trump’s announcement.

S&P futures EScv1 rose 0.4% while Nasdaq futures NQc1 gained 0.5%. European futures STXEc1 eased 0.3% pointing to a subdued open.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.7% after hitting a seven-week top on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei .N225, South Korea’s KOSPI .KS11 and Taiwan stocks .TWII hit record highs on renewed AI wagers.

Thomas Mathews, head of markets for Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, said the earlier ceasefire was widely seen as indefinite so it was not surprising the latest announcement had not moved markets much.

“Obviously, any news on the re-opening of the Strait is a good candidate for the next big market flashpoint,” Mathews added.

Hormuz remains key

After a sharp selloff in March due to the war in the Middle East, markets across the globe have swiftly rebounded this month and are back at pre-war levels as the prospect of a peace deal and the ceasefire spurred a risk-on rally.

That has also left the US dollar, which benefited from safe haven demand in March, on the back foot, giving up most of its war-induced gains.

“It appears markets were right to assume peak war uncertainty is behind us,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at StoneX. “Risk seems likely to remain buoyant and dips viewed favourably by equity bulls. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is already priced in.”

Trump said he would continue the US Navy’s blockade of Iran’s ports and shores. Tehran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz through which one-fifth of the world’s energy supply usually flows, causing a global energy shock.

Oil prices swung between gains and losses, with Brent crude futures LCOc1flat at $98.47 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures slipped 0.25% to $89.45 a barrel. O/R

While oil prices have come down from their March peaks they are still well above pre-war levels, worrying investors that elevated energy prices could quicken inflation and keep global rates higher for longer.

“We expect markets to remain volatile for now given the uncertainty with Hormuz and because the duration and scale of the crisis remain unclear,” said Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC.

Warsh senate appearance

Investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve chief nominee Kevin Warsh as he tried to assure US senators considering his confirmation to lead the central bank that he would act independently of the White House.

Warsh said he had made no promises to Trump about cutting rates and called for a new approach to controlling inflation and a communications overhaul that could discourage his colleagues from saying too much about the direction of monetary policy.

Separately, data on Tuesday showed US retail sales rose more than expected in March as the war with Iran boosted gasoline prices and led to a record surge in receipts at service stations, while tax refunds underpinned spending elsewhere.