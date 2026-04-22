Shama Obaed holds series of meetings to boost ties with African nations

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam held a series of bilateral meetings in Dakar, Senegal underscoring Bangladesh’s efforts to deepen engagement with African nations through expanded trade, investment and multilateral cooperation.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in the Senegalese capital Dakar, said a foreign ministry’s press release here on Wednesday morning.

During her meeting with Guinea’s Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté, both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in agriculture, particularly contract farming, and enhance trade and investment through increased business-to-business exchanges.

They identified mineral resources, garments and textiles, and pharmaceuticals as potential sectors for cooperation.

In talks with the Gambia’s Foreign Minister Sering Modou Njie, the state minister expressed appreciation for Banjul’s continued support in addressing the Rohingya crisis, including its case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice.

The Gambian minister lauded Bangladesh’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions. Both sides stressed enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums such as the OIC, alongside expanding engagement in trade, defence, technology, agriculture, culture and sports.

In a separate meeting with Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, discussions focused on boosting trade and investment in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments, jute, cotton and leather.

The Malian minister appreciated Bangladesh’s significant role in peacekeeping operations in Mali. Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement and advance the interests of the Global South.

The state minister also met Niger’s Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangaré, where discussions centred on strengthening business linkages, expanding trade and enhancing people-to-people connectivity.

They explored cooperation in education, vocational training, agriculture, healthcare, information technology and mineral resources.

In her meeting with Angola’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda Bravo Conde da Silva Mendonça, both sides highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments, jute and energy.

They also emphasised early finalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Foreign Office Consultations and discussed collaboration on women’s empowerment, democracy, peace and security, alongside mutual support in international forums.

Additionally, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Richard Michaels met the state minister, during which she described the United States as a steadfast partner in promoting democracy, strengthening institutions and advancing human rights.

In her engagements, the state minister stressed the need for regular bilateral political consultations between Bangladesh and African countries to deepen mutual understanding and unlock the full potential of partnerships across multiple sectors.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Morocco and Ambassador-designate to Senegal Sadia Faizunnesa accompanied the state minister during the meetings.