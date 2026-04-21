France ready to support Bangladesh’s modernisation drive: Envoy

The French Ambassador to Bangladesh, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, has said France is ready to support Bangladesh’s ongoing modernisation efforts, while also commending the country’s active contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

He made the remarks during a courtesy call on the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD), Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, at his office on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the French Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday, the two sides discussed areas of mutual interest in defence cooperation, including peacekeeping engagements, training, and the modernisation of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

The ambassador also reaffirmed France’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral defence ties between the two countries.