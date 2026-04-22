Bangladesh chairs key session at ESCAP in Bangkok

Bangladesh assumed a leading role at the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific as Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam chaired a morning session in Bangkok.

The session focused on high-level policy discussions and country interventions aimed at advancing inclusive and sustainable development across the Asia-Pacific region.

On the sidelines, the minister held a bilateral meeting with a Kazakhstan delegation led by Rostislav Konyashkin, First Vice-Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. The two sides discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, e-governance, digital transformation and innovation.

They also expressed support for ESCAP resolutions on establishing a digital solutions centre for sustainable development and promoting a transition towards a sustainable bioeconomy in the region.

The minister attended a high-level side event organised by Kazakhstan and ESCAP on “Advancing Trusted AI in Asia and the Pacific: From National Leadership to Regional Solutions”, highlighting Bangladesh’s interest in the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

During the visit, he also went to the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok and interacted with officials and staff.

The 82nd session of ESCAP is taking place in Bangkok from 20 to 24 April under the theme “Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific.”