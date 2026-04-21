Bangladesh attaches special importance to relations with Italy: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that Italy is Bangladesh’s most important development partner within the European Union, highlighting wide-ranging opportunities for cooperation, particularly in safe migration.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro at his office in the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat on Tuesday (21 April).

At the outset of the meeting, the minister welcomed the ambassador, who in turn congratulated him on assuming his new portfolio.

The minister noted that Bangladesh attaches special importance to its relations with Italy, adding that Bangladeshi expatriates living there are making a significant contribution to the country’s economy through remittances.

He expressed Dhaka’s interest in maintaining and further strengthening bilateral ties in the near future.

Ambassador Alessandro said Italy is keen to sustain and expand bilateral relations.

He emphasised that the current Italian government is committed to ensuring safe migration and preventing irregular migration, describing migration as a priority issue.

He also informed that Italy’s new migration policy will come into effect from June, which is expected to facilitate safer migration and expedite the repatriation process of irregular migrants.

The ambassador further noted that a meeting of the Bangladesh–Italy Joint Working Group on safe migration, bilateral labour market cooperation and skilled workforce mobility was held in Bangladesh in July last year, adding that the next meeting will take place in Italy.

During the meeting, the ambassador handed over a congratulatory letter from Italy’s Interior Minister and extended an invitation for the Bangladeshi minister to visit Italy.

Salahuddin Ahmed said he would undertake the visit at a mutually convenient time this year.

The two sides also discussed issues of law and order, security, safe migration, economic cooperation and trade, as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Italian Embassy in Dhaka were present at the meeting.