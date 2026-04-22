US Ambassador completes 100 days in Dhaka, calls trade pact ‘historic’

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen has completed his first 100 days in office, expressing optimism about the future of bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation and growing strategic ties between the two countries.

In a video message released on Wednesday (22 April), Ambassador Christensen highlighted what he called a “historic” trade agreement between the United States and Bangladesh.

“My name is Brent T. Christensen. Today marks 100 days since my arrival as US Ambassador to Bangladesh. My wife Deanne Dao and I have received an incredible warm welcome from the people of Bangladesh. We are enjoying the opportunity to get to know Bangladesh for a second time,” he said in the video message.

The US Ambassador said, “We have been visiting cultural and historical sites, participating in Pahela Baishakh celebrations, attending friendly cricket matches, and even exploring local cuisine with a local blogger. We could not have asked for more.”

The ambassador said, “I arrived at a ‘significant moment’ shortly before Bangladesh’s historic February elections. The United States was the first country to recognise the election results and congratulate the new government.”

“President Donald Trump has set a clear framework to take US–Bangladesh relations to the next level, and I am working hard to turn that vision into reality,” he said.

Referring to the recently signed trade agreement, Christensen described it as historic, saying it would help rebalance trade deficits and promote prosperity in both countries.

“I am working tirelessly across Bangladesh on behalf of American businesses to strengthen this commercial relationship,” he added.

On security and migration issues, he said both countries were working together to address illegal migration and visa fraud, while also deepening cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

He further noted that a new health partnership was helping tackle diseases such as tuberculosis and measles, and reaffirmed that the United States remains the largest donor supporting Bangladesh in hosting Rohingya refugees, while continuing efforts toward a political solution to the crisis.

Ambassador Christensen said, “I have also arrived here in another special year. The United States is approaching its 250th anniversary. I hope you will all join us, as we will be celebrating 250 years of our independence and freedom through various events across Bangladesh.”

Concluding his message, Christensen said he was increasingly optimistic about the trajectory of US–Bangladesh relations. “After 100 days, I am even more hopeful about the future of our partnership and what we can achieve together. I look forward to what lies ahead. Take care and see you again,” he said.