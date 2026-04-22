Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP Felicitated at Liver Foundation Sylhet

Bangla Mirror Desk : Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, lifelong member of the Liver Foundation and Chairman of Channel S, was felicitated at the Liver Foundation Sylhet for his ongoing humanitarian contributions. The ceremony also honored specialist doctors providing voluntary medical services in the region.

The event took place on Monday the 20th April at the Liver Foundation Sylhet office in East Shahi Eidgah.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Ali, Secretary General of the Liver Foundation of Bangladesh, a renowned physician and Sylhet native, served as the chief guest and presented the honorary mementos.

The distinguished doctors recognized for their voluntary service included Professor Dr. Madhusudan Saha, Professor Dr. Jahangir Alam, Professor Dr. Alamgir Safwat, Dr. Oliur Rahman, Dr. Mostak Uddin Ahmed, Dr. Ratan Bhowmik and Dr. Nahian Faruk Chowdhury. Special guests included Sylhet Press Club President and Daily Jalalabad Editor Muktabis Un Noor and UK Bangla Mirror and British Bangladeshi who’s who Editor Abdul Karim Goni.

In his speech, Professor Dr. Mohammad Ali expressed gratitude to Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, noting that despite residing in Britain, he is actively involved in numerous humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh. He also praised the doctors for their charitable work at the Liver Foundation, emphasizing that their dedication has made the Sylhet branch a trusted institution for those in need.

Speaking as the guest of honor, Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP said, “The people of Sylhet are fortunate. Thanks to Professor Dr. Mohammad Ali’s vision, the Liver Foundation has a strong presence here. Now, it is our collective responsibility to transform this institution into a full-fledged specialized Liver Hospital. With support from the government, charitable individuals, and expatriates, it can become a beacon of hope for the people of Sylhet, much like the Heart and Kidney Foundations.”

Muktabis Un Noor highlighted the collective dream of Sylhet residents to establish a full-fledged Liver Foundation Hospital and urged everyone to contribute to its realization.

Abdul Karim Goni praised the Foundation’s free services for the underprivileged, including vaccination and tests for orphaned children, calling it an exemplary initiative for expatriates to support.

Also in attendance were Dr. Hossain Ahmed Taukir, Dr. Tahmid Ahmed, Liver Foundation Sylhet CEO Shawktur Rahman, Chief Coordinator Junaid Paikar, and other distinguished guests.