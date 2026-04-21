Moulvibazar man killed in Ukraine drone strike: Family

An expatriate from Moulvibazar was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack while reportedly working with Russian forces, according to local union parishad officials and family members.

The deceased, Muhibur Rahman, was from Sampadpur village under Amtoil union in Sadar upazila.

Md Iqbal Ahmed, member of Amtoil union parishad, confirmed the death citing information from the family.

Muhibur had initially travelled to Mexico for higher education. After his visa was cancelled, he moved to Russia, where he had been living for several years, he said.

His younger brother, Habibur Rahman, said Muhibur had told the family he was working as a cook for the Russian army. He returned to Bangladesh last year, got married, and later went back to Russia.

Habibur said the family was informed by Muhibur’s colleague in Russia, Mehedi Hasan, that he was killed about a week ago when a bunker he was in was destroyed in a Ukrainian drone strike.

Local sources said the family received the news on Friday, although the matter became widely known last night.

Neighbours and local representatives also confirmed the death, though the exact timing of the incident could not be independently verified.

Amtoil union’s acting chairman, Md Mosahid Hossain, said he learned of the incident from local representatives.

Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station, said he had been informed by the local union chairman.

Muhibur was the sole breadwinner of his family, relatives said, adding that they are now seeking the return of his body.

The family, devastated by the news, declined to speak further.