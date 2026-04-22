Govt to distribute jute bags, school uniforms among students

The government will distribute jute-made bags and school uniforms among students of primary educational institutions in every upazila across the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting, regarding the distribution of jute bags in schools, at the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday morning with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

“Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held the meeting with three ministries- Primary and Mass Education, Textiles and Jute, and Local Government. The meeting decided to provide jute-made bags to students in two primary educational institutions in each upazila,” said PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

This programme will begin with a pilot project, he said, adding, this initiative has been undertaken to protect the domestic jute industry and to reduce environmental pollution.

After the meeting, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Spokesperson Mahdi Amin told journalists that the programme would begin from July in two schools in each upazila in the first phase.

Local administrations will select the schools for this pilot project, he added.

Mahdi, also an adviser to the Prime Minister, said that in the first month, 1 lakh students will be given these school bags and uniforms free of cost.

Gradually, he said, all primary school students will come under this programme.

Noting that this initiative has been taken under the Prime Minister’s directive to encourage the use of ‘Made in Bangladesh’ products, Mahdi said it will promote domestic industry as well as convey a message of equality and fairness among students.

It will help reduce the gap between the rich and the poor, he added.