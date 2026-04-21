Remittance hits $2.12b in first 19-day April

Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $2.12 billion in the first 19 days of April alone, continuing a remarkable run of remittance growth that has seen the country break multiple records in recent months, according to data from Bangladesh Bank.

The figure represents a jump of $408 million compared to the same period last year, when inflows stood at $1.71 billion, underscoring the sustained upward momentum in overseas earnings channelled back to Bangladesh.

The April surge follows an extraordinary performance in March 2026, when monthly remittance hit $3.75 billion, the highest single-month figure ever recorded in the country’s history.

That milestone itself surpassed a series of recent highs, including $3.29 billion in March 2025, $3.22 billion in December 2025, and $3.17 billion in January 2026.

Analysts point to ongoing instability in the Middle East as a key factor driving the numbers. Regional tensions have unsettled global foreign exchange markets and stoked international demand for the US dollar, pushing up its exchange rate against the Bangladeshi taka.

As a result, expatriates are effectively receiving greater value in local currency for every dollar they remit, creating a stronger incentive to send money home through formal banking channels.

While the inflows have provided a welcome boost to the country’s foreign exchange position and broader economy, economists have struck a note of caution. They warn that a prolonged Middle East crisis carries potential risks for Bangladesh, as it does for other economies exposed to global currency and energy market volatility.

Experts have advised the government to prioritise building and maintaining a robust foreign exchange reserve as a buffer against possible future shocks.