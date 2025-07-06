Don't Miss

EU congratulates Bangladesh Women’s Football Team for Asian Cup qualification

The European Union has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Bangladesh Women’s Football Team following their remarkable achievement of securing a spot in the final round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with three consecutive victories.

“What a hat-trick! Huge congratulations from the EU Delegation to the Bangladesh Women’s Football Team for 3 consecutive victories and securing a spot in the Asian Cup finals,” the EU Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Saturday night.

“Each goal you score kicks down barriers and inspires girls across Bangladesh — and beyond — to dream big and play bold,” the message added. “From all of us at the EU Delegation to Bangladesh — keep shining, keep scoring, and keep breaking limits.”

The Bangladesh team confirmed their place in the 12-team final round of the continental tournament in emphatic style, defeating Turkmenistan 7-0 in their last group match at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Saturday evening.

All seven goals came in the first half, as the Bangladeshi side dominated a lacklustre Turkmenistan team across all departments in what turned out to be a completely one-sided affair.

The victory caps a flawless campaign for the high-flying Bangladesh team, raising hopes for further success on the Asian stage.