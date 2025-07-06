EU congratulates Bangladesh Women’s Football Team for Asian Cup qualification

The European Union has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Bangladesh Women’s Football Team following their remarkable achievement of securing a spot in the final round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with three consecutive victories.

“What a hat-trick! Huge congratulations from the EU Delegation to the Bangladesh Women’s Football Team for 3 consecutive victories and securing a spot in the Asian Cup finals,” the EU Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Saturday night.

“Each goal you score kicks down barriers and inspires girls across Bangladesh — and beyond — to dream big and play bold,” the message added. “From all of us at the EU Delegation to Bangladesh — keep shining, keep scoring, and keep breaking limits.”

The Bangladesh team confirmed their place in the 12-team final round of the continental tournament in emphatic style, defeating Turkmenistan 7-0 in their last group match at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Saturday evening.

All seven goals came in the first half, as the Bangladeshi side dominated a lacklustre Turkmenistan team across all departments in what turned out to be a completely one-sided affair.

The victory caps a flawless campaign for the high-flying Bangladesh team, raising hopes for further success on the Asian stage.