Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat Montreal 4-1 in MLS return

Lionel Messi delivered a dazzling performance with two goals to lead Inter Miami to a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday, marking their return to Major League Soccer action following their exit from the Club World Cup.

After advancing past the first phase of the Club World Cup, Miami were eliminated last week with a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. This match was their first in MLS in over a month, and they made a strong statement in their bid to climb from sixth place in the Eastern Conference, where they now sit with 32 points from 17 games.

“It is a great night, we took the three points that were very necessary to start thinking about the MLS again,” said head coach Javier Mascherano. “It is never easy to reintegrate into the competition after the Club World Cup, and the players have done it perfectly.”

Despite a shaky start — Messi’s misplaced backpass led to a second-minute goal by Montreal’s Prince Owusu — Miami quickly regained control. Messi set up Tadeo Allende in the 33rd minute for an equalizer, and then scored a signature curling goal in the 40th minute to give Miami a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Midfielder Telasco Segovia extended the lead in the 60th minute with a long-range strike that hit the crossbar and bounced in. Messi followed up with a spectacular solo effort just two minutes later, weaving past four defenders before finishing calmly.

With his brace, Messi now has 12 goals in 14 MLS appearances, including seven in his last four matches.

“Leo is happy playing football,” Mascherano said. “Every time he is fit, he is going to play. Clearly we have an extra advantage when he plays and we want to use that advantage as much as possible.”

Inter Miami face a packed schedule with five more league matches remaining this month.