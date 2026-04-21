Real Madrid crowned UEFA Youth League champions

Real Madrid have been crowned European champions at youth level after defeating Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League final on Monday.

Madrid won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time at the Stade de la Tuiliere in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Goalkeeper Javier Navarro played a decisive role in the shootout, saving penalties from Naim Amengai and Tian Koren to secure Madrid’s second UEFA Youth League title.

The match remained tightly contested, with Madrid taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Jacobo Ortega, who scored with a backheel finish in the goalmouth. Club Brugge equalised in the 64th minute through Tobias Lund Jensen following a strong run and cross from Tian Koren.

The game went straight to penalties without extra time, where Madrid defender Diego Aguado converted the decisive spot-kick.

Real Madrid dominated large spells of the match and came close to extending their lead early on, but Brugge gradually grew into the contest before equalising.

The victory marks Madrid’s second title in the competition’s 12-year history and comes days after their senior team exited the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Club president Florentino Perez attended the final alongside UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

The result adds to Real Madrid’s growing success at youth level, while Barcelona remain the most successful club in the competition with three titles.