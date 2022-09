A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines got stuck as a bird entered its engine, delaying take-off by nine hours, causing suffering of passengers.

The plane left Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia with 375 passengers at 10:45am on Friday.

Biman authorities said, the flight delayed to fly as the bird was spotted in the engine.

The authorities claimed the actual flying time was 7:15am on Friday although passengers said the time was Thursday midnight (1:15am).