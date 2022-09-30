Bangladesh reports another Covid death, 708 new cases

Bangladesh reported another Covid-linked death with 708 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, country’s total fatalities rose to 29,363 while the total caseload to 2,025,197, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 14.66 per cent from Thursday’s 13.53 per cent as 4,828 samples were tested.

The lasted deceased was a man from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.04 per cent respectively.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.