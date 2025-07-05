New COVID strain ‘Stratus’: Experts warn of a strange symptom

A new Covid variant, Stratus, is spreading in the UK. It is scientifically known as XFG. Experts believe it is more infectious than previous strains. Stratus is now the dominant strain in England. Symptoms are similar to previous variants. These include cough, fever, and fatigue. Hoarseness is also a noticeable symptom. People are advised to isolate if they test positive.

Experts in the UK have warned of a new Covid variant called ‘Stratus’ that could drive a new wave of infections. Scientifically known as XFG, this strain is thought to be more infectious than the previous strains due to its mutations that help evade the immune system.

According to the data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Stratus has now become the dominant COVID-19 strain in England, going from accounting for about 10% of all Covid cases in May to almost 40% of all cases in mid-June.

Stratus, which is a descendant of the super-virulent Omicron, is known as a Frankenstein or ‘recombinant’ strain, meaning it emerged when a person was infected with two Covid strains at once, which became a new hybrid variant.

Both strains of Stratus- the original XFG and the spin-off XFG.3 are ‘rapidly spreading’ said Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University to MailOnline.

“Given that immunity to Covid is waning in the population due to a decline in uptake of the spring booster jab and the reduction of Covid infections in recent months, more people will be susceptible to infection with XFG and XFG.3.”

“This could lead to a new wave of infection but it’s difficult to predict the extent of this wave,” he added.