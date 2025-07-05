Bollywood gears up for epic clash with “Ramayana”

Bollywood is buzzing with anticipation as preparations begin for what’s being touted as a new cinematic “maha-yudh” (great war) on screen: Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part film, “Ramayana.”

This mega-project is already generating immense excitement, not just for its grand scale but also for its stellar cast that promises to draw audiences from across the country.

The film is set to be one of the most expensive ventures in Indian cinema, aiming to bring the revered epic to life with unprecedented grandeur and depth.

What’s particularly captivating about this project is its two-part structure, suggesting a comprehensive and detailed narrative exploration of the ancient tale.

Adding to the fervor is the impressive casting. Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly on board and making a significant entry from the South Indian film industry is none other than Yash, known for his powerful performances.

Their combined star power is expected to create a pan-Indian appeal, drawing fans from both Hindi and Southern cinema.

Sources indicate that Tiwari, known for his nuanced storytelling, is committed to delivering a visually spectacular and emotionally resonant adaptation of “Ramayana.”

With such a formidable team at the helm and a narrative that holds immense cultural significance, “Ramayana” is poised to be a landmark film in Indian cinematic history.