China donates dengue prevention materials to Bangladesh

The Chinese government has donated dengue prevention materials to help Bangladesh deal with the dengue cases effectively.

The dengue prevention materials will be handed over to the government of Bangladesh on Thursday morning, said an official.

The programme will be held at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Prof Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Dr Liu Yuyin and Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Md Abu Jafor are scheduled to join the handing over ceremony.

Bangladesh witnessed 19 deaths and 5,951 dengue cases in June as the mosquito-borne disease continues to spread rapidly across the country with the onset of the monsoon, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of dengue cases in June marks a significant rise compared to May, when 1,773 infections and three deaths were reported, the DGHS said.