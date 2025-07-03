Thailand’s new cabinet sworn in amid ethics probe into suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand’s newly appointed Cabinet was sworn in on Thursday, including suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is currently under investigation for an alleged breach of ethics related to her comments during a diplomatic call with a senior Cambodian leader.

Paetongtarn was suspended from her role as prime minister on Tuesday, the same day King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally endorsed the new Cabinet lineup, in which she has been named culture minister.

Though she appeared smiling at Government House for the swearing-in ceremony, Paetongtarn declined to answer questions from reporters. The ceremony was led by Acting Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who oversaw the formal endorsement of the new ministers by the King.

Suriya is expected to transfer his acting prime ministerial duties to Phumtham Wechayachai, who was sworn in Thursday as deputy prime minister and interior minister. Phumtham had previously served as deputy prime minister and defense minister since Paetongtarn assumed office last year.

The controversy surrounding Paetongtarn stems from her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia. Tensions escalated following a deadly confrontation in May that left a Cambodian soldier dead. A leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, intended to calm the situation, instead triggered domestic backlash and public protests. Critics accused her of appearing too conciliatory, potentially compromising Thailand’s national interests and reputation.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court voted unanimously to accept a petition accusing her of an ethical violation and voted 7-2 to suspend her from office pending a final ruling. Paetongtarn has been given 15 days to present evidence in her defense. A timeline for the court’s decision has not been announced.