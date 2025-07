One individual died and eleven others were injured in a road mishap at Osmaninagar upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Raju, 26 of Nagardia village under Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur district.

According to locals, two passenger buses collided head-on on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Kurabazar area in the upazila, leaving one died and eleven others injured on the spot.

Sylhet Highway Police control room official confirmed the incident.