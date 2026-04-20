Georgina Hayden’s quick and easy recipe for smoky prawn, new potato and spinach stew

This Spanish-inspired stew is a great weeknight dinner, particularly if you are having a few friends over, because it feels a bit special while actually being effortless and easy. If you want to take that effortlessness to the next level, make the potato base in advance, then finish off with the spinach and prawns just before serving (I like to do as little cooking as possible in front of guests, leaving me free to chat and pour drinks). Serve with a peppery, lemon-dressed salad on the side and hunks of crusty bread to mop up the juices.

Smoky prawn, new potato and spinach stew (pictured top)

Prep 5 min

Cook 35 min

Serves 4

4 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

5 garlic cloves, peeled, 4 finely sliced, 1 left whole

½ tsp sweet smoked paprika

¼ tsp mild chilli powder

1 tbsp tomato puree

250g ripe tomatoes, chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

300ml fish stock

600g new potatoes, halved (or quartered if very large)

1 lemon

150g baby spinach

350g peeled king prawns, deveined, if you like

6 tbsp mayonnaise

½ bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Put a large, deep, ovenproof frying pan on a medium-low heat and drizzle in the olive oil. Add the sliced garlic, fry for a minute, then stir in the paprika, chilli powder and tomato puree. Fry for a minute, then add the chopped tomatoes. Season generously, turn up the heat a little and cook for about 10 minutes, until the tomatoes have broken down a bit.

Add the fish stock and potatoes, squeeze in the juice of half the lemon, and bring to a boil. Cover and leave to simmer for another 10 minutes. Stir in the spinach, cover again and cook for two minutes, until wilted.

Check that the potatoes are tender, then heat the grill to high. Take the lid off the pan, scatter the prawns on top of the stew, drizzle with olive oil, season and pop under the grill for four to five minutes, until the prawns are pink, cooked through and a little charred.

Meanwhile, finely grate the remaining garlic clove into the mayonnaise, squeeze in the lemon juice from the remaining lemon half and season to taste.

Serve the prawns and potatoes topped with the chopped parsley and a dollop of the aïoli.