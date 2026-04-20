Bangladesh, Belgium vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Bangladesh and Belgium have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on trade, multilateral cooperation, and migration.

The assurance was made when Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman met Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot in Brussels on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed key areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, cooperation at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, migration, visa and consular matters, and the Rohingya crisis.

Both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing engagement to advance shared interests and deepen cooperation across sectors.