Bangladesh, EU ‘initial’ partnership and cooperation agreement

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) officially “initialled” the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) during a visit by Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman to Brussels on Monday.

On the occasion, Khalilur Rahman was joined by EU High Representative and Vice-President Kaja Kallas, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

Addressing the media, both sides described the Agreement as a forward-looking and comprehensive framework that will elevate Bangladesh–EU relations across the political, economic, development, and security domains, while strengthening cooperation on regional and global issues of shared interest.

The Bangladesh delegation also included Humaiun Kobir, adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Foreign Affairs.

During their meeting at the European External Action Service Headquarters, the two sides appreciated the longstanding and trusted partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union and reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing this relationship.

The Foreign Minister briefed the EU HR/VP on Bangladesh’s recent democratic developments and on the government’s ongoing reform, reconstruction, and development efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

He thanked Kallas for sending a strong election observation mission to Bangladesh during the recent parliamentary elections. Kallas highly appreciated Bangladesh for very successful and credible elections.

Both sides underscored the importance of deepening cooperation across all possible domains, including in trade and investment, regional cooperation, migration and mobility, and humanitarian issues.

The Foreign Minister highlighted predictable market access as key priority of Bangladesh, and stressed the need to move toward stronger and more durable economic partnership arrangements with the EU. He also emphasized Bangladesh’s interest in advancing discussions on a Bangladesh–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) at the soonest.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman thanked the EU for its support for Rohingya humanitarian operations and sought their continued engagement for a sustainable solution of the protracted problem.

Later, the Foreign Minister held a bilateral meeting with Maxime Prévot, deputy prime minister and foreign minister in Belgium. The meeting reviewed the state of Bangladesh–Belgium relations and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, innovation, and multilateral engagement. The two sides agreed to hold 3rd Bangladesh -Belgium Consultations in Brussels later this year.

Khalilur reiterated Bangladesh’s desire to further deepen bilateral ties with Belgium as a valued partner. He encouraged greater engagement by Belgian businesses and institutions in Bangladesh, particularly in areas where Belgium has recognized strengths, including logistics, port management, biotech and pharmaceuticals, technology, and water management. The two sides also exchanged views on migration and mobility, visa and consular matters, and the Rohingya humanitarian situation.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening engagement in multilateral plane.

Khalilur further met Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, and discussed expanding Bangladesh–EU cooperation in research, science, technology, innovation, and start-ups. The discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration under Horizon Europe, as well as in artificial intelligence, digital innovation, energy efficiency and sustainable development. They also discussed developing a framework for sustained future engagement.