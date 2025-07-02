Elderly man dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet

An 80-year-old man died from COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet.

The death occurred around 2:00 AM on Wedmesday night (July 2), according to hospital sources.

Dr. Mizanur Rahman, the hospital's Resident Medical Officer (RMO), confirmed the news. He said the patient was receiving treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he passed away.

This is the second COVID-19-related death in Sylhet during the current season. The previous death occurred on Thursday evening (June 26), also in the ICU of the same hospital.

Meanwhile, a report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Sylhet Divisional Office released on Wednesday (July 2) stated that 41 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and one new COVID-19 case was detected. So far this year, 25 people have tested positive for the virus in Sylhet, out of 422 samples tested.

Currently, three COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment — all admitted to Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital.