Hamza set for four-day stopover in Dhaka from Tuesday

Hamza Choudhury is set to make an unexpected trip to Dhaka this Tuesday.

The midfielder is expected to spend four to five days in Dhaka, though fans hoping to see him on the pitch will have to wait.

This particular visit is strictly off the pitch, driven by commercial commitments rather than international duties, with Hamza slated to return to England on 9 May.

​Given the relentless, demanding schedule of English club football, Hamza rarely finds the opportunity to visit Bangladesh outside of official FIFA international windows.

Addressing the surprise arrival, Bangladesh Football Federation Vice President Fahad Karim was quick to clarify the nature of the trip. “He is coming purely for personal reasons,” Karim stated. “The federation has not been officially informed of his itinerary, but we understand he will be in Dhaka for four to five days to attend to commercial matters.”