Shakib joins Jaffna Kings for LPL

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has signed for the Jaffna Kings ahead of the upcoming Lanka Premier League season.

The franchise announced the signing on social media, calling Shakib a “global T20 maestro” and praising his ability to deliver with both bat and ball under pressure.

“A global T20 maestro joins the Kings,” the franchise wrote of the former Bangladesh captain who previously featured for Galle Titans in the competition.

“Runs when the team needs stability. Wickets when the game needs a breakthrough. Composure when pressure peaks.”

It was also learnt that Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed could join the same franchise, though no official announcement has been made yet.