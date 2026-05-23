PM Tarique Rahman inaugurates canal re-excavation programme in Trishal

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday inaugurated the re-excavation of the Darirampur Dharar Canal in Mymensingh’s Trishal upazila, marking his first official visit to the district as prime minister.

After inaugurating the canal excavation work, the prime minister also planted a tree at the project site.

Tarique arrived at the venue at around 2:22pm, where he was welcomed by party leaders and local representatives.

Among those present were Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu, BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Emran Saleh Prince, State Minister for Textiles and Jute Shariful Alam, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief M Iqbal Hossain, Jamalpur-5 MP Shah Wares Ali Mamun, Mymensingh-4 MP Abu Wahab Akanda Wahid, Mymensingh-5 MP Zakir Hossain Bablu, Mymensingh-10 MP Akhtaruzzaman Bacchu, and Mymensingh City Corporation Administrator Rukunuzzaman Rokon.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yasser Khan Choudhury, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Rashiduzzaman Millat, along with leaders of BNP’s Mymensingh district and Trishal upazila units, were also present on the stage.

Soon after arriving at the venue, the prime minister formally launched the canal excavation work with a spade in hand, joined by government officials and party leaders.

Authorities enforced strict security measures across Trishal centering the prime minister’s first visit to the upazila. In addition to members of law enforcement agencies, extra army personnel were deployed, while police, RAB and Special Security Force (SSF) members remained on high alert.

Later at around 3:00pm, Tarique inaugurated a three-day festival marking the 127th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at the Nazrul Mancha in Trishal, a venue associated with the poet’s childhood memories.

The festival is scheduled to continue from 23-25 May.