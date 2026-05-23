Ex-CJ Khairul’s release from prison stalled after court orders fresh arrest in new case

A Dhaka court on Saturday ordered former chief justice of the Bangladesh Supreme Court ABM Khairul Haque to be shown arrested in a murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station in the capital linked with July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order on Saturday following a petition filed by police, Additional Public Prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon confirmed.

On 16 May, Sub-Inspector of Jatrabari Police Station Md Ibrahim Kholil filed petition seeking the former chief justice to show as arrested in this case.

However, although Khairul had earlier secured bail in seven cases, his release from jail has now been stalled after he was shown arrested in this case.

The case statement says Khobaib, 20, joined the anti-discrimination student movement on 5 August 2024 and was killed while peacefully protesting under the Jatrabari overbridge, when police, RAB members, and armed activists of the then-banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations allegedly opened fire.

Following the incident, the victim’s brother, Zobayer Ahmed, filed the case on 16 November 2024, naming 80 people as accused, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, and Obaidul Quader.

Police said that early evidence suggests his involvement in the incident and he should be officially shown arrested for a fair investigation. He is a accused identified during the investigation of this case.

The former chief justice had earlier secured bail from the High Court in five other cases, which the SC also upheld. Later, on 30 March, he was shown arrested in two separate cases filed with Jatrabari Police Station and Adabor Police Station in Dhaka.

His son, lawyer Ashik Ul Haque, filed a writ petition on 13 May questioning the legality of repeatedly showing him arrested in different cases.

On 17 May, the High Court directed the authorities not to show arrested or harass him without any specific case in which he is named as an accused.

Later on 20 May, the Supreme Court uphold the High Court orders granting former chief justice six months’ ad-interim bail in two murder cases linked to the July 2024 uprising.

Khairul was arrested from his residence in Dhanmondi on 24 July 2025. He was later shown arrested in multiple cases and has remained in jail since then.