Salahuddin seeks greater global funding under UN umbrella to address Rohingya crisis

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday called for stronger international support and increased global funding under the United Nations (UN) framework to address the ongoing Rohingya crisis, describing the issue as a growing humanitarian and national security challenge for Bangladesh.

The call came during a courtesy meeting between the Home Minister and UN Resident Coordinator ad interim Carol Flore-Smereczniak at the minister’s office at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

According to a ministry press release, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and covered a range of bilateral and mutual interest issues, including the country’s law and order situation, Bangladesh’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and expansion of trade and investment.

Highlighting the Rohingya issue, the minister said the UN has played a commendable role in keeping the crisis at the center of global attention since its inception.

“Bangladesh always believes in peaceful, dignified and sustainable migration. However, the Rohingya crisis has now become a complex and sensitive issue that poses a threat to our national security,” he said.

Salahuddin emphasised that several humanitarian projects for forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals are currently being implemented through national and international organizations, but the existing efforts remain inadequate compared to the growing needs on the ground.

He stressed that Bangladesh requires broader international cooperation, increased humanitarian assistance and enhanced global funding under the UN umbrella to effectively manage the humanitarian and security implications arising from the crisis.

During the meeting, the home minister also praised the support and cooperation extended by the UN in ensuring that the 13th National Parliamentary Election was held in a free, fair and festive atmosphere.

He expressed gratitude for the UN’s contribution to Bangladesh’s socio-economic and infrastructural development and hoped that bilateral cooperation would deepen further in the coming years.

In response, UN Resident Coordinator Carol Flore-Smereczniaik said the United Nations has been continuously working as a development partner for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.

She highly praised the generosity and solidarity shown by the government and people of Bangladesh towards the Rohingya population and acknowledged that Bangladesh alone cannot bear the burden of such a large refugee population over the long term.

The UN official stressed the need for greater international attention, effective pressure and visible support from the global community to address the Rohingya crisis sustainably.

Referring to Bangladesh’s contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, the Home Minister said Bangladesh remains one of the world’s leading troop-contributing countries, with members of Bangladesh Police and the armed forces serving in missions with professionalism and dedication.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the minister reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to responding to any UN initiative aimed at maintaining global peace, security and harmony.

Among others present at the meeting were Head of Office at the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) in Bangladesh, Louise Barber, Home Ministry Additional Secretary Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed, Joint Secretary Rebeka Khan and and Deputy Secretary Begum Minara Nazmeen.