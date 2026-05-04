Arrests made in investigation into memorial wall arson

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson over a fire at a memorial wall in Golders Green, north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on Monday morning and taken to a London police station where they remain in custody.

The arrests are part of an ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) investigation following a reported arson attack on a memorial wall in Limes Avenue at around 1215am on April 27.

The wall contains pictures of protesters who were allegedly killed by the Iranian state in January.

The wall incident is one of a number of suspected antisemitic arson attacks in the area being investigated by police in recent weeks.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of CTP London, said: “We are committed to protecting vulnerable communities in the capital. Detectives have been conducting extensive inquiries since this incident was reported to us last week and these two arrests are the result of that hard work.”