Lambeth youth’s ‘powerful’ vote for next council

“I’m really worried about stuff like air pollution and coal emission rates and how that’s going to impact us – how am I going to live in the world and study and grow in a world where I can’t even breathe?”

Kermarley Danclair spoke to BBC London about his climate change concerns at a hustings-style debate in Lambeth.

The event, held at youth and community space the Advocacy Academy in Brixton, saw politicians set out their stall ahead of the council elections in London on 7 May.

Research has indicated young people in London are less likely to vote than older residents, and when politicians engage with them they often find they have a different set of priorities and worries.

High on the agenda at the Advocacy Academy were housing waiting lists, youth services and the climate.

Xander Haile said: “It’s the first time that it sort of feels like there’s a real choice between Labour and the Greens. It makes me feel more powerful as a voter.”

Lambeth is one of the most densely populated boroughs in London with a relatively young demographic – and has one of the highest social housing waiting lists in the capital.

Haile added: “As someone who’s grown up on a council estate, I feel like I have a real perspective on what council housing is doing for people.

“It isn’t enough in terms of the number of council houses there are, and in terms of the quality of the housing already there.

“A lot of it isn’t fit for purpose and there’s just not enough of it in Lambeth especially.”

Zharink Lopez said: “I think often the opinion of young people is overlooked by the idea or the notion that because they are young they don’t have the experience.”

Lopez was concerned about provision of services for young people.

“Just the youth having those spaces is an important issue because it touches not only their lives but it affects the leaders and the future that we want to build.”

There was also concern about parties keeping their promises.

Danclair said: “I’m worried about me voting for a party and then later on, as you’ve previously seen from other parties, them switching their policies and then implementing new strategies that we didn’t vote for.”

Aditi Banerjee from the Advocacy Academy, said the event “was organised as a chance for young people, especially the people in Lambeth, to be able to talk to people in power and actually get to have our say and hold people accountable to the decisions that really impact our lives”.

Lambeth Council has been run by the Labour Party since 2006.

It holds 54 out of 63 seats.

Both the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have four councillors, with one independent.

The Greens hope to win seats in Lambeth at the council elections on 7 May, and the Conservatives and Reform UK are standing candidates along with a number of independents.

A full list of candidates standing for election to Lambeth council can be found here.