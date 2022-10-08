Global Covid cases top 626 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now crossed 626 million.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 626,084,363 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,559,360 on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 98,523,168 cases so far while 1,087,655 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Friday fell below the 2,000 mark, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 1,997 new cases of Covid were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,606,460 in the country.

The cases reported on Friday marked a decrease in comparison with the daily caseload of 2,529 on Thursday.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 30,362.

The country also logged nine related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,754 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported five Covid-linked deaths with 491 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The country’s total fatalities rose to 29,380 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,029,015, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).