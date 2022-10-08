Bangladesh reports 299 more Covid cases, zero death

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 and 299 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,380 with no deaths reported while the new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,029, 314, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 13.60 per cent from Friday’s 10 per cent as 2,199 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and recovery rate rose slightly to 97. 04 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.